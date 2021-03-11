Tennessee communities, lawmakers raise awareness for disability advocacy

TENNESSEE (WATE) — All across the state, blue lights are shining bright for Tennesseans part of “Disability Advocacy Day.”

The Tennessee General Assembly proclaimed March 11 “Disability Advocacy Day,” thanks to a Joint House Resolution presented by Rep. Sam Whitson (R – Franklin).

Tonight, Mighty Lights will glow light blue for Disability Advocacy Day. For 30 years, @tndisability has connected Tennesseans with disabilities with their legislators to help state lawmakers understand the needs of the disability community. pic.twitter.com/rAB7iVSKNO — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) March 11, 2021

According to HJR188, the day showcases the “the importance of advocacy in the lives of Tennesseans with disabilities and in improving access to equal opportunities across the state of Tennessee.”

East Tennessee locations are also taking part in the initiative.

The University of Tennessee and Henley Street Pedestrian Bridge were able to broadcast blue lights in honor of the initiative.

A spokesperson for Dollywood said “War Eagle” will also participate by donning a blue light for when they open.

RELATED STORY: Dollywood 2021 – Better guest experience after new projects during off-season

Tennessee Disability Coalition said the initiative is important, highlight the work several groups across the state.

“Tennesseans with disabilities experience disparate access to the same basic education, housing, transportation, and healthcare as state residents without disability. Outside of a pandemic, self and collective advocacy is critical to ensuring access to essential supports and services. Amid the pandemic, with procedures and policies in constant flux, and state COVID-19 deaths eclipsing 11,000, Tennesseans with disabilities continue to use their voices to speak up for basic services, and speak out against policies that infringe on civil rights and other legal protections. Consequently, this often-marginalized and overlooked community has made a formidable impact on state policy,” TDC said in a news release.

One of the key programs that recently received the green light in Tennessee is the Katie Beckett program, geared to help children with special needs and their families with medical expenses.

RELATED STORY: Knoxville families share how Katie Beckett Program would help relieve financial stress from medical expenses

You can learn more about how to get involved by clicking here.