Tennessee congressional reaction to the passage of the $2 trillion rescue package

Acting with exceptional resolve in an extraordinary time, the House rushed President Donald Trump a $2.2 trillion rescue package Friday, tossing a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is how the Tennessee congressional delegration reacted:

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., applauded the House passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act:

“I am glad to see that Congress has once again come together in a bipartisan fashion to pass a third funding package in support of the American people as we work to combat COVID-19,” Fleischmann said.a “It is the duty of Congress to continue to support American families and small businesses who are affected by the toll that COVID-19 has taken upon them. The CARES Act will provide tangible and real relief for many American families and businesses.”

On Friday morning, Fleischmann spoke on the House floor in support of the CARES Act.

Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn., said “This pandemic is affecting Americans across the country in every way possible – emotionally, physically and financially. I strongly support the CARES Act to help Americans struggling because of the unprecedented response we are undertaking to stop the spread of this deadly virus.

“This is not a typical economic recovery package because never before has our country shut down our economy intentionally. I am grateful for President Trump’s leadership and the work of the brave men and women in our public health community working around the clock to keep Americans safe.

“East Tennesseans should know their government will take whatever actions are necessary to ensure we restart and rebuild our economy as quickly as possible. This package is a major step in that direction. I hope it gives everyone the peace of mind that they can afford to stay safe during this critical period of social distancing and isolation, and help us in our effort to defeat this terrible threat to public health.”

Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said the legislation will send “sweeping relief to keep paychecks coming for workers and relieve financial burdens for Americans hurt by COVID-19.”

Alexander noted the legislation will provide $1,200 checks for individuals, increase unemployment compensation, defer tax and student loan payments, generate trillions in economic support to keep businesses open and billions to help hospitals buy medical supplies and speed development of tests, treatments and vaccines.

“The government has temporarily shut down the economy because of this disease, and the government must help those who are hurt by it,” Alexander said.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R- Tenn, said “This is a tough time for Tennesseans, and over the last few weeks, I have spoken with dozens of employees, small and large business owners, and gig economy workers. They have shared with me their stories of joblessness, dreams shattered through no fault of their own. They have asked for help to bridge the economic shutdown due to the pandemic.

“Our heath care workers have asked for supplies and financial support to meet the needs of our fellow citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. This legislation provides the requested assistance. I thank President Trump and Leader McConnell for their focus and leadership in securing passage. This is timely, targeted, temporary relief that will assist Tennesseans as we defeat the coronavirus.”

The House approved the sweeping measure by a voice vote, as strong majorities of both parties lined up behind the most colossal economic relief bill in the nation’s history. It will ship payments of up to $1,200 to millions of Americans, bolster unemployment benefits, offer loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses large and small and flush billions more to states, local governments and the nation’s all but overwhelmed health care system.

“Today we’ve all acknowledged our nation faces an economic and health emergency of historic proportions,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

President Donald Trump said he would sign the bill immediately.

