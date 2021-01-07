Tennessee congressman calls for impeachment of President Donald Trump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As U.S. lawmakers reconvened at the U.S. Capitol following out outburst of violent protests, Tennessee Representative Jim Cooper called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Representative Cooper is one of several law makers across the country calling for impeachment.

Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Capitol was locked down as violent protests broke out following a reported clash between President Trump supporters and police. Lawmakers were meeting and were expected to declare Joe Biden’s victory.

Wednesday night Representative Cooper tweeted, “I supported impeachment before and agree we need it now more than ever.”

I supported impeachment before and agree we need it now more than ever. — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) January 7, 2021

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar announced she was drafting articles of impeachment following the protests. Omar was one of at least nine other House Democrats calling for impeachment.

Other officials have called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which says the vice president becomes president if the president becomes unable to do his job.

President Trump did come out with a video statement telling protesters to “go home and go home in peace.” A previous tweet called for people to remain peaceful and avoid violence. President Trump’s Twitter account was later locked by the company for 24 hours.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Congress reconvened Wednesday night at the U.S. Capitol to affirm a winning presidential candidate.