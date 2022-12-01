Freight cars wait to be hauled out of the Norfolk Southern Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday, a bill passed in the U.S. House of Representatives to create a resolution between certain railroads and their employees, according to the Clerk’s website.

House Joint Resolution 100 states that in order to avoid labor disputes that would interrupt interstate commerce and deprive any section of the county of essential transportation services, if an agreement is not ratified between the parties involved by the date that the resolution is passed, it would have the same effect as though an agreement was ratified by the covered parties under the Railway Labor Act.

The bill, H.J. Res. 100 passed 290-137. Only three Tennessee representatives voted in favor of this bill, including both Representatives Steve Cohen (D-TN) and Jim Cooper (D-TN), and Representative Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN). Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) shared a statement, defending his stance to vote against the resolution.

“I voted against the bill to override contract negotiations between unions and rail companies because it sets a bad precedent. They are supposed to come to an agreement on their own, and this bill will take away workers’ leverage to negotiate. Congress should just stay out of it,” Burchett said.

Much more discussion has taken place on the closer vote about House Concurrent Resolution 119, which added that the joint resolution would include 7 paid sick days for workers and findings according to the House Committee on Rules.

Representative Sam Graves (R-MO) called the amendment a poison pill and called the debate “blatant political pandering,” although Representative Donald Payne Jr. (D-NJ), who sponsored the resolution, noted that unlike 75% of private industry workers, more than 10,000 workers do not have paid sick days, while their management does, and do not have the option to work remotely, according to the congressional record.

“Mr. Speaker, paid sick days are a right. A right that for too long freight railroads have refused to provide railroad workers. That is the issue. This benefit will cost less than 1% of the profits railroads have reported last year,” Payne said in his closing remarks.

H. Con. Res. 119 passed 221-207, according to the congressional record. The House Clerk’s website shows that only three Republican representatives nationwide voted in favor of the amendment, Representatives Don Bacon from Nebraska, Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania and John Katko from New York. Both Democratic representatives from Tennessee, Steve Cohen and Jim Cooper, voted in favor of the bill.

“If the United States guaranteed paid sick leave to all workers like every other industrialized country, then American rail workers wouldn’t even be in this situation,” Cohen shared on Twitter Wednesday.

According to the House’s Clerk’s Website, 218 Democratic representatives and three Republicans voted for H. Con. Res. 119, and 207 Republicans voted against it. Only four representatives did not vote, one Democrat and three Republicans.

The bill went to the Senate, where it was placed on the calendar, according to the Senate’s Calendar of Business.