KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation’s annual conservation raffle is back and offers outdoor enthusiasts the shot at lavish prize packages like a brand new car or truck, lifetime sportsman licenses and state of the art hunting and fishing equipment.

The TWRF is offering 10 unique outdoor experience packages and 100 customized pocket knives from Smoky Mountain Knife Works in its 2022 Tennessee Conservation Raffle. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s wildlife habitat management and conservation efforts in Tennessee.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at raffle.twrf.net/ and cost $20 each, 3 for $50 or 10 for $100. There is no limit on the number of tickets that can be bought or sold.

The 10 winning numbers will be drawn in order with each top ten winner asked to provide a prize preference list ranking the ten prizes from most to least desirable. The drawing will take place on August 16, 2022 and announced at the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting on August 19, 2022.

The raffle is headlined by a $50,000 voucher towards a new vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership. The winner may choose to purchase or order a new vehicle from the dealership. The winner will be responsible for any payment amount over $50,000, but will not be eligible for any cashback if the total purchase price is less than $50,000.

The fishing package, valued at $23,095, will give one lucky winner a Tracker Pro Team 175 TF boat with a Mercury FourStroke 60-horsepower engine.

Photo: Tennessee Wildlife Resource Fund/ Henry USA

The heritage package. valued at $12,067, is one of the most unique prizes available in this year’s raffle. The winner will take home a special-edition Henry® Original Lever-Action Rifle, a high-grade replica of the original rifle designed by Benjamin Tyler Henry in 1860 and adopted in small quantities by the Union Army in the Civil War.

They’ll also receive four individual Tennessee Lifetime Sportsman Licenses, which entitle the holders to all state hunting and fishing privileges for life even if they move out of state. They’ll also receive a Colonel Littleton No. 30 American Buffalo Leather Journal.

The winner of this package will receive a TRACKER® 450, a four-wheel drive utility vehicle with 2″ hitch receiver, 10″ of ground clearance and front and rear racks.

The lucky winner of this package will receive a Best of the West Mountain Hunter System 6.5 PRC and Huskemaw Blue Diamond Series 5-20X50 Riflescope, which has been proven accurate to 1,000 yards. They will also receive a sight-in target camera system with a range of one mile and custom-made ear protection Valued at $6,049, this package is the fifth-most valuable prize available.

Photo: Tennessee Wildlife Resource Fund/ Best of the West/ Huskemaw

The winner of the outdoor adventure package will receive a $5,000 gift card to Academy Sports & Outdoors, which offers a wide range of sporting equipment and camping gear. The gift card does not have fees or an expiration date and can also be used on merchandise at academy.com.

The state of Tennessee allows a limited number of permits to hunt elk on wildlife management areas each year, making this package one of the most sought-after. The winner will receive a 2021 Tennessee Conservation Elk Tag for the fall rifle elk hunt in the premier elk hunting zone (EHZ1) in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. This has the highest hunter success rate of any zone.

The winner will also receive a hunting rifle, scope, custom ear protection and hunting boots. The 7-day quota hunt takes place October 8-14, 2022.

In 2020, the elk hunt package was won by PGA golfer and Nashville-native Brandt Snedeker. The 2012 FedEx Cup Champion then donated the package to Gary Linfoot, a Tennessee wounded veteran.

The waterfowl hunting package includes a four-person 2-day hunt with the team at Final Flight Outfitters at Powers & Midway Farms. Near the Mississippi River and Reelfoot Lake, hunters can hunt ancient waterfowl migration routes that have drawn hunters to West Tennessee for more than a century. The winner will also receive a semiautomatic 12-gauge shotgun, hunting clothing, Gunner G1 Intermediate Kennel and custom ear protection.

The recipient of this package will be one of 100 participants in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation’s 2022 Governor’s One-Shot Turkey Hunt in Franklin, TN, which typically takes place in early April. The winner will be personally guided by 5-time World Champion Turkey Caller Preston Pittman.

Hunters will have a chance to win prizes for the highest scoring birds. All participants will attend a banquet at The Factory at Franklin for a buffet dinner, live and silent auctions, and door prizes.

The winner will also receive a .410 turkey shotgun with a full collection of Preston Pittman game calls, LaCrosse hunting boots, ear protection, hunting apparel and a wearable game hauler.

The winner of this package is entitled to participate in two, 3-day President’s Island Bow Hunts, Tennessee’s most coveted whitetail deer quota hunt. President’s Island is a 7,500-acre peninsula along the Mississippi River in Memphis, which has been specifically managed for trophy bucks.

The winner will also receive a state-of-the-art crossbow, a hang-on tree stand, Muddy® Garage Ground Blind, a pair of LaCrosse hunting boots and a 3-pack of Nap DK4 100 Grains Broadhead arrow tips.

The quota draw is typically for one 3-day hunt, but the raffle winner will get to go on both 3-day hunts. Hunters are allowed a single scouting day on October 13th, and the hunt will take place October 14-16, 2022, and December 1st scout date for the hunt December 2-4, 2022.

For more information, such as contest rules or taxable values of each prize package, visit raffle.twrf.net/about.