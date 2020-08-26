Tennessee Coronavirus: 20 more COVID-19 deaths reported by state; 1,936 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are were 20 new coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday in Tennessee for a total of 1,648, a 1.23% increase.
Tennessee reported 1,936 new coronavirus cases, a 1.33% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 147,353, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
There have been 6,603 hospitalizations and 109,765 recoveries in the state. Some 2,098,828 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
The percent positive moved up to 8.02%, the state said.
