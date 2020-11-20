Tennessee coronavirus: More than 2,000 people now hospitalized for COVID-19

State reports 80 new deaths as toll rises over 4,100

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Current hospitalizations across the state have surpassed 2,000.

Eighty new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday in Tennessee for a total of 4,128, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The department also reported 2,003 hospitalizations among the state’s residents.

The state’s numbers came later than usual. Normally the COVID-19 numbers are posted around 3 p.m. but Thursday’s numbers were not available until 6:30 p.m. A reason was not immediately given for the delay.

Tennessee also reported 2,887 new coronavirus cases. The cumulative number of cases since the pandemic began stands at 328,088.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 328,088 as of November 19, 2020 including 4,128 deaths, 2,003 current hospitalizations and 283,785 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 14.31% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/j1TxMnbQlD — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 19, 2020

Some 4,194,621 tests have been administered across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 283,785.

The percent positive number for Thursday is 14.31%.