Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 198,403 COVID-19 cases and 2,515 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fourteen new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Friday for a total of 2,515 according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The state also reported 971 new coronavirus cases. The cumulative number of cases since the pandemic began is 198,403, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 2,910,999 tests have been administered and 842 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 182,166.