Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 207,455 COVID-19 cases and 2,642 deaths



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Twenty-one new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Wednesday for a total of 2,642, an increase of 0.80% according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 2,080 new coronavirus cases. The cumulative number of cases is 207,455, an increase of 1.01% according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Some 3,053,493 tests have been administered and 971 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 188,576.

The percent positive number for Wednesday is 9.08%.