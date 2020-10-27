Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 251,774 COVID-19 cases and 3,207 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Forty-four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Tuesday for a total of 3,207, a 1.39% increase from Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 1,908 new coronavirus cases, a 0.76% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 251,774 the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 3,572,591 tests have been administered and 1,223 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 222,348.

The percent positive number for Monday is 11.43%.