Tennessee Coronavirus: State reports 13 new deaths, more than 3,000 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirteen new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday in Tennessee for a total of 4,554, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 3,052 new coronavirus cases. The cumulative number of cases is 366,518, according to the TDOH.

Some 4,460,108 tests have been administered and 2,197 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 325,993.

The percent positive number for Sunday is 16%.