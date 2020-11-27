Tennessee Coronavirus: State reports 356,716 confirmed, 28,050 probable COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Seven new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in Tennessee for a total of 4,526, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 4,340 new coronavirus cases. The cumulative number of cases is 356,716, according to the TDOH.

Some 4,398,584 have been administered and 2,144 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 318,523.

The percent positive number for Friday is 13.17%.