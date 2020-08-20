Tennessee Democratic leader tests positive for COVID-19

Tennessee

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

House members prepare to leave the chamber on the first day of a special session Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The special session was called by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to pass liability reforms to protect businesses from lawsuits prompted by reopening after the coronavirus quarantine. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s top Democratic House leader says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Minority Leader Karen Camper’s office announced Thursday that the Memphis Democrat began feeling ill upon arriving in Nashville on Aug. 10 for the first day of the legislative special session.

Camper attended that evening’s House floor session, but did not attend the remainder of the three-day session.

A spokesman for the Democratic caucus said Camper’s initial COVID-19 test showed that the virus was “non-detectable.” It was later determined she had contracted the virus. 

