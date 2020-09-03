Tennessee Department of Correction launches second round of COVID-19 testing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Correction has launched another round of targeted testing for COVID-19 in all state correctional facilities.

The state said the testing is being conducted out of an abundance of caution and comes following the 1,144 positive test results at the South Central Correctional Facility.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 3, targeted, unit-based testing of 2,890 inmates for COVID-19 will be conducted at 13 state facilities.

“Unit-based testing will be based on the population of inmates who, through contract tracing, have been identified as someone who may have come into contact with another person who tested positive,” a statement from the state says. “The unit-based testing will also include inmates who, for whatever reason, may have been outside the facility for a work assignment, or a medical appointment and inmates who live in a unit where a staff member who has recently tested positive worked. The Department will begin testing all facility-based employees starting next week.”

Tennessee has tested 26,265 inmates. 21,344 of those cases returned negative results and 4,575 were positive. As of Thursday, 3,365 inmates have recovered. Only 53 active inmate cases systemwide are not housed at South Central Correctional Facility.

All inmates who test positive and are asymptomatic receive daily medical monitoring and health assessments, according to TDOC. Those who may become symptomatic but don’t require additional care are treated in place or at a local hospital, depending on their needs.

Information regarding COVID-19 test results is available at www.tn.gov/correction.