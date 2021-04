KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Getting emotional help just got a little easier amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can now text Tennessee’s emotional support line for pandemic stress.

The service is free, confidential and available for healthcare workers, first responders, and anyone working in education that’s dealing with issues related to COVID-19.

Just call or text 888-642-7886 any time between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.