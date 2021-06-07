Tennesseans can fish for free on public waters this Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennesseans grab your fishing poles, 2021 Free Fishing Day is this weekend. The annual event allows anyone to fish for free without a license in any of the state’s public waters.

Special events will be held throughout the state Saturday, June 12, including in Knox County. The 37th annual Bob Watt Youth Fishing Rodeo at Anchor Park will start at 8 a.m. Two sessions will be held from 8-9 a.m. and 10-11 a.m. for children ages 12 and under Registration is required.

The town of Farragut will provide worms, and a limited number of fishing poles will be available for loan. Participants are encouraged to bring their own pole and may bring their own bait. Concord Park will host an event beginning at 7 a.m. as well.

If you are under the age of 15 and can’t make it out to the water on Saturday, you can still fish without a license through June 18. Free Fishing Day and Week apply to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes and ponds continue to charge during this special day and week.

For a list of the events, visit the TWRA website.