Tennessee

Tennessee Free Fishing Day is June 8

Posted: May 28, 2019 03:52 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 09:58 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Anglers will be allowed to fish Tennessee waters without a fishing license on Saturday, June 8. 

That Saturday will mark Free Fishing Day in the Volunteer State. 

Residents and nonresidents of any age can fish without a license. 

Fishing events for kids are scheduled across the state on Free Fishing Day. Click here to find an event near you. 

