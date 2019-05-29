Tennessee Free Fishing Day is June 8
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Anglers will be allowed to fish Tennessee waters without a fishing license on Saturday, June 8.
That Saturday will mark Free Fishing Day in the Volunteer State.
Residents and nonresidents of any age can fish without a license.
Fishing events for kids are scheduled across the state on Free Fishing Day. Click here to find an event near you.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Monday declared 'Doug the Pug' Day in...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Vanderbilt announces it has signed...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- KPD: Assistance needed for locating missing 78-year-old woman
- Prescribed burn in Monroe County causes concern for smoke near Gatlinburg
- Black bear: Uninvited next door neighbor at cabin in Wears Valley
- With warmer weather, troopers stress motorcycles, cars safely share the road
- Anderson County Rescue Squad responds to Windrock Park often, chief says
- Body discovered by hikers identified by officials
- Adventure Action Park opens Wednesday in Knoxville
National News
-
- Tornadoes strafe Kansas City area in latest spasm of storms
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Supreme Court signals more openness to state abortion rules
- 2020 preview? Feud between Trump and Biden flares up
- 1 dead, 130 injured as twisters rip through Ohio and Indiana
- 2020 candidate Kamala Harris targets state abortion bans
- The Latest: Storm thrashes NJ, NYC tornado warning expires