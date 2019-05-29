Tennessee Free Fishing Day is June 8

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Anglers will be allowed to fish Tennessee waters without a fishing license on Saturday, June 8.

That Saturday will mark Free Fishing Day in the Volunteer State.

Residents and nonresidents of any age can fish without a license.

Fishing events for kids are scheduled across the state on Free Fishing Day. Click here to find an event near you.