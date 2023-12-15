NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gov. Bill Lee has granted executive clemency to 23 people, including 22 full pardons.

“After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 23 individuals executive clemency,” the governor said. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”

According to the governor’s office, executive clemency can take multiple forms: pardons, commutation to parole eligibility and exoneration. The governor did not grant anyone a full exoneration Friday, opting instead for commutation and pardons.

All executive clemency decisions are made in consultation with the Tennessee Board of Parole, which issues non-binding recommendations for each case.

Those receiving clemency Friday were:

Amanda Vaughn, Perry County – Pardon

Ann Marie Byrd, Davidson County and Williamson County – Pardon

Brendan Sullivan, Blount County – Pardon

Cheryl Douglas, Rutherford County – Pardon

Chris Ann Hobson, Fayette County – Pardon

Christopher Park, Davidson County, Sumner County and Wilson County – Pardon

DeAndre Brown, Shelby County – Pardon

Demetria Garner, Davidson County – Pardon

Donnell Spraggins, Shelby County – Pardon

Catrina Cabe, Hamilton County – Pardon

Eddie Criswell, Madison County – Pardon

Edward Guthrie, Bradley County – Pardon

Jimmy Harris, Overton County and Putnam County – Pardon

Joseph Claggett, Davidson County – Pardon

Joshua Owens, Bradley County – Pardon

Kamiko Michelle Paris, Hamilton County – Pardon

Kevin Campbell, Hamilton County – Pardon

Melissa Whitehead-Gregory, Tipton County – Pardon

Michelle Lockwood-Tipton, Sevier County – Commutation to parole eligibility after serving 25 years

Rhonda Shelton, Davidson County – Pardon

Robert Scales, Davidson County – Pardon

Tara Woods, Hamilton County – Pardon

Tylor Trotter, Knox County – Pardon