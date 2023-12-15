NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gov. Bill Lee has granted executive clemency to 23 people, including 22 full pardons.
“After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 23 individuals executive clemency,” the governor said. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”
According to the governor’s office, executive clemency can take multiple forms: pardons, commutation to parole eligibility and exoneration. The governor did not grant anyone a full exoneration Friday, opting instead for commutation and pardons.
All executive clemency decisions are made in consultation with the Tennessee Board of Parole, which issues non-binding recommendations for each case.
Those receiving clemency Friday were:
- Amanda Vaughn, Perry County – Pardon
- Ann Marie Byrd, Davidson County and Williamson County – Pardon
- Brendan Sullivan, Blount County – Pardon
- Cheryl Douglas, Rutherford County – Pardon
- Chris Ann Hobson, Fayette County – Pardon
- Christopher Park, Davidson County, Sumner County and Wilson County – Pardon
- DeAndre Brown, Shelby County – Pardon
- Demetria Garner, Davidson County – Pardon
- Donnell Spraggins, Shelby County – Pardon
- Catrina Cabe, Hamilton County – Pardon
- Eddie Criswell, Madison County – Pardon
- Edward Guthrie, Bradley County – Pardon
- Jimmy Harris, Overton County and Putnam County – Pardon
- Joseph Claggett, Davidson County – Pardon
- Joshua Owens, Bradley County – Pardon
- Kamiko Michelle Paris, Hamilton County – Pardon
- Kevin Campbell, Hamilton County – Pardon
- Melissa Whitehead-Gregory, Tipton County – Pardon
- Michelle Lockwood-Tipton, Sevier County – Commutation to parole eligibility after serving 25 years
- Rhonda Shelton, Davidson County – Pardon
- Robert Scales, Davidson County – Pardon
- Tara Woods, Hamilton County – Pardon
- Tylor Trotter, Knox County – Pardon