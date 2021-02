KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health has released a new website to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The website features a questionnaire that will ask vaccine seekers questions about the risk of exposure, whether you’ve had your first dose, if you’ve ever contracted COVID-19 or if you have allergies.

You’ll then be asked to fill out your personal information such as name, birthday and address.

To signup visit vaccinate.tn.gov.