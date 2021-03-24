Tennessee health department reports rise in overdose deaths since 2015

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Overdose deaths in Tennessee are on the rise, according to a report from the the Tennessee Department of Health.

The finding was released in the department’s annual overdose report. In 2019, 2,089 Tennesseans died from a drug overdose, a more than 40% increase from 2015. 2,089 Tennesseans died of drug overdose in 2019, 15% more deaths than in 2018.

The report also found overdose deaths involving fentanyl and stimulants increased yet again. Deaths involving stimulants other than cocaine, a category that includes primarily deaths due to

methamphetamine, have increased substantially over the past five years (from 112 deaths in 2015

to 651 deaths in 2019).

The executive summary states that 2020 could be the state’s deadliest year yet for overdoses based on current data and the increasing trend through 2019.

Despite this there are some promising signs in 2019 and 2020. The state says the overdose epidemic is shifting away from prescription pain killers.