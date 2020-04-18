Tennessee House Speaker outlines vision of health care as economy works to reopen

Tennessee

by: Chris Bundgaard

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From the White House to Tennessee’s statehouse, there has been much talk this week of reopening the economy.

One of the areas a top Tennessee leader wants to focus on is the health care sector.

Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton, who has long been involved in health care policy, outlined in broad strokes what he would like to do earlier this week, but he began his Zoom appearance before the Economic Club of Nashville with a reminder.

“People who do have medical conditions that are urgent or need help like heart attacks or strokes—don’t be afraid to go to emergency rooms,” Speaker Sexton told the group, “There are some of those people afraid to go to emergency rooms because they are afraid of catching COVID-19, I think we need to be clear that hospitals are taking all the precautions to protect all patients.”

The speaker has convened his own advisory group on health care as hospitals and medical facilities have faced cutbacks.

“As you have heard, several hospitals across the state have furloughed their employees because of the temporary loss of revenue generated by loss of revenue from elective surgeries and other services provided,” Sexton said.

The speaker added he hopes to find ways to speed up payments to hospitals and medical facilities, while also seeing how elective surgeries can happen again soon.

He reminded his virtual audience of the “sacrifices” that still need to be made to reopen the economy and “when we come out of this it will be a different place.”

 

