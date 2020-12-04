Tennessee inmate’s execution put on hold due to COVID-19

by: The Associated Press

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Byron Black. The Tennessee Supreme Court has granted a six-month delay in the execution to Byron Black, who was scheduled to die in October 2020. Black’s attorneys had asked for a stay because of the difficulty of preparing an appeal. The execution was rescheduled for April 8, 2021. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has indefinitely postponed the execution of death row inmate Byron Black. In a brief order issued on Thursday, the court says that Black’s execution is stayed “because of the multiple issues caused by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Black was convicted by a Nashville court in the 1988 murder of his girlfriend, Angela Clay, and her daughters, 9-year-old Latoya and 6-year-old Lakesha.

Black was originally scheduled for execution on Oct. 8, and the court previously ordered a postponement until April 8, 2021.

Three other Tennessee inmates have also had their executions put on hold.

