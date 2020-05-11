Tennessee, Knox County score ‘F’ in social distancing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WATE) — Health officials agree social distancing is the best method for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Since Governor Bill Lee announced the first safer-at-home order for the state of Tennessee on March 30, Unacast has used cellphone GPS data to gauge how well we are social distancing.

Now that many states, including Tennessee, are reopening, the question is, what will the impact be?

The reopening process has been uneven and varies on the state and even city level.

In late April, Governor Lee loosened restrictions across much of the state. Large cities like Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville, have separate timelines since those areas have their own local health departments.

Uncast’s data shows that we are doing worse than before at staying apart.

Tennessee’s score on Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard is an ‘F.’

In Knox County, where restrictions are being loosened, the score is a F.

The entire southeast scores poorly when it comes to social distancing, despite states having different timelines for reopening. Every state that borders Tennessee has a score of ‘F.’

Georgia started the reopening process early with their stay-at-home order expiring on April 30th.

Alabama is currently under a “Safer-At-Home” order through May 15th. They also have a failing score when it comes to social distancing.

Something interesting is that Kentucky, which is taking a slower approach to reopening, also has a failing score for social distancing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 symptoms appear somewhere between two and 14 days after exposure to the virus. In the coming days and weeks, we will see if this decrease in social distancing will mean an increase in cases here in Tennessee and throughout the Southeast.