Tennessee labor department warns claimants to be leery of unemployment scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unemployment claimants need to be extra cautious to avoid an email scam that is making its way across the country.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says a circulating email pinpoints individual claimants, trying to convince them there is an issue with their claim.



The email utilizes a generic email address and has the subject line “Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Notification.” The email claims that online access to the account has been restricted because of suspicious activity. It then prompts the claimant to click a link to submit personal information to remedy the issue.

An example of a scam email that the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development is asking unemployment claimants to avoid. Source: Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development



The state Labor Department has not received notification of any claimants in the state receiving this fraudulent email.

A legitimate email from the state will have the department’s name on it and will state it is an email from Jobs4TN. If the Department of Labor and Workforce Development requests documentation, claimants will submit those documents through a portal branded with Jobs4TN.

