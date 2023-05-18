NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The debate over gun control and public safety continues to press forward as lawmakers inch toward Gov. Bill Lee’s (R-Tennessee) special session on public safety.

Just about everyone has a different idea of what to pull from it.

“The first step is to stop the flow of weapons into the hands of unqualified operators,” Rep. G.A. Hardaway (D-Memphis) said.

Democrats want significant changes. But facing a Republican supermajority, they have to settle.

“My goal is to turn out legislation that’s not designed to give false confidence and fool the people,” Hardaway said.

Though some Republicans are open to meeting in the middle.

“I hear people say we need to ban all guns, nobody should have any guns. Well, that’s a non-starter,” Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) said. “Then I hear other people say we shouldn’t do anything at all, and I think that’s a non-starter because if we do that, we’re not listening.”

House Republicans have consistently said they won’t come to the table for Lee’s emergency relief protection order, saying it’s a red flag law.

“Our job is to communicate to them, get them to understand that we’re not talking about taking away their Second Amendment rights,” Hardaway said.

Briggs cautioned no one may end up pleased with the end result.

“What it is I don’t know, but I think we can come up with something that maybe nobody likes,” he said. “I always say when nobody likes it, you’ve probably done the right thing.”

Lee said he will call a special session for August 21st, though he has yet to officially make the move.