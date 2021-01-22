Tennessee lawmakers OK education bills in special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have finished tackling education issues that have surfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Republicans on Friday still fumed that some districts still are not back in classrooms but declined to act on their proposal to withhold state funding for staying virtual. The brief four-day special session sparked various conflicts inside the Republican-dominant Statehouse over the best measures to help struggling teachers and students amid the outbreak.

Ultimately, GOP lawmakers easily pushed through Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s agenda that he had outlined earlier in the week.