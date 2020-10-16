Tennessee Lottery posts best fiscal year first quarter ever

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Education Lottery has posted its largest ever first quarter earnings.

The lottery said Friday its total revenues from the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (July 1 – Sept. 30) are $492.8 million, $70.9 million more than the same time last year. Total revenues includes instant and drawing-style games.

Instant games revenues of $420.8 million beat the prior year by $69 million and also set a new Q1 record.

“We ended the last fiscal year in a solid position, and we have continued that momentum through the first quarter,” Tennessee Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation in turn made a transfer of $114,032,000 to the Lottery for Education Account, bringing the total raised for education since Jan. 20, 2004, to more than $5.62 billion.

Since the lottery’s inception more than 1.5 million scholarships and grants have been awarded with its funds. More than 150,000 Tennessee students benefited in the 2019-20 school year alone.

