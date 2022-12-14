SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hendersonville man faces theft charges for stealing from the church where he worked, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI announced Tuesday that Daniel Meadows, 32, of Hendersonville, has been indicted on one count of theft of property between $60,000 and $250,000 by a Sumner County Grand Jury.

Daniel Meadows (Courtesy Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The charge stems from a months-long investigation that began in June at the request of the 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, officials said.

TBI special agents began investigating a report of theft from a Hendersonville church and developed information that Meadows, a church employee, had access to church funds as part of his job. The investigation revealed that over a two-year period in his position, Meadows stole approximately $198,775 from the church.

Meadows was indicted Dec. 2. He was later arrested on Dec. 12 and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

Long Hollow Church posted the following statement about the theft:

Church family, This June we terminated a staff member following the discovery of significant theft. Early this afternoon, local news organizations reported his arrest. We’ve cooperated with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) during this process, but were unaware that an arrest was being made. We learned of this development along with the rest of the community through today’s news story. We will continue to cooperate with the TBI as requested, and inform you of any further developments in this situation as we become aware of them.