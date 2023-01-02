NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The new year started how it ended for Kelby Bibler—no power.

“We have no ability to connect to the internet, no ability to charge our devices,” Bibler said. “We have no AC or heat so thankfully we got a blanket for Christmas so we’ve been cuddling with that.”

Bibler said his apartment at Studio 16 in Midtown Nashville has had no electricity for the last several days due to a water leak. “We got an email saying that our water and our electricity were going to be cut for no definite time and that we needed accommodations for that night.”

He and his wife had nowhere to go so they stayed in their apartment.

By Sunday, the fire alarm was going off in the building so Bibler called the fire department.

“They said that it was not fire-safe to inhabit and so they were like we can’t really do anything,” he said. “[They said] I guess you guys should call the news or call the fire marshal tomorrow and tell them it’s not up to fire code.”

Since then, Bibler has been spending money on a hotel, and food, saying he still hasn’t heard anything from apartment management, despite reaching out multiple times.

“We’re told that renting is a way to build income so that you can eventually buy a house but the reality of it is that your landlords don’t care about you,” he said. “Your property managers don’t care about you, and a lot of people just go about their renting experience expecting this to be the norm, not being able to say anything about it.”

Bibler has no idea when his apartment will be safe enough to move back in, but all the struggles he’s facing have him questioning if he would even want to come back.

“This has definitely thrown into doubt whether we would,” he said. “We were planning on staying the entirety of my graduate program, and now that’s definitely been thrown into the unknown because of the experience we’ve had this past week.”

Bibler said he did talk to a contractor on site who told him it would take a week for the building to air out before the electricity could be turned back on.

News 2 reached out to Apex Ventures who owns the apartment building for a response but has yet to hear back at the time of this article being published.