Tennessee: May vehicle tags don’t have to be renewed until June 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Motor vehicle registration renewals due in May have been extended to June 15, 2020.

Gov. Bill Lee extended the deadline for obtaining these renewals through Executive Order No. 36.

“We appreciate our continued partnership with Tennessee’s 95 county clerks in administering vehicle title and registration across the state,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We hope this additional extension of time will alleviate people’s concerns, so they can focus on their health and safety.”

To avoid any unnecessary face-to-face contact amid COVID-19, the department strongly encourages motorists to renew their registration online at tncountyclerk.com. If you do not have online access or your county does not have online renewals, you can find your local county clerk’s address on the tncountyclerk.com website, and mail in your renewal.

The Department of Revenue is happy to help registrants if they have any questions about their vehicle registration, or any vehicle title and registration matter. Assistance is available through our Title and Registration Hotline at (615) 741-3101, via email at Revenue.Support@tn.gov, or through the department’s online Revenue Help application, where you can search for answers to your questions and also submit requests.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2019 fiscal year, it collected $15.3 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

LATEST STORIES: