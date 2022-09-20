KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MyTN, Tennessee’s mobile app, that connects residents to state services was named in the Center for Digital Government’s annual awards.

MyTN launched three years ago and made major steps when it created the option for Tennesseans to order personalized license plates through the app.

The app is a product of the Department of Finance and Administration’s Strategic Technology Solutions and the Customer-Focused Government Division. MyTN allows users to access a growing number of government services from a single point of access. It also offers notification and alert systems to keep users up to date.

The app project was one of 13 nationwide that received the center’s Government Experience Awards for projects having a single area of focus.

“Tennessee’s central technology division continues to win recognition for its advancement of services to citizens. The division is working hard to stay a step ahead in bringing the latest technology solutions to the state in today’s fast-paced technology environment,” Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “It’s great to work with people committed to excellence in all they do for Tennessee.”

Through the MyTN app, users can reach resources to find jobs, access driver services, keep up with their children’s milestones through Kidcentral TN and access other resources. The app has a total of 62 services available. Users of the app are able to create an account to allow them access to additional features, such as bookmarking and personalized alerts. The app is available through the Apple Store or Google Play.

A full list of winners for all categories is available on the Government Technology website.