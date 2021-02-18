Tennessee moves vote on Confederate bust in Capitol to March

The bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the state capitol Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that a state panel that has the authority to help remove the bust of the former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan will take up the issue next week. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid winter storms, a Tennessee panel won’t vote until March on whether to remove the Capitol’s bust of a Confederal general and early Ku Klux Klan leader.

Tennessee Historical Commission spokesperson Susan McClamroch says consideration of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust is rescheduled from this week until March 9 until key people can be physically present for the virtual meeting.

Another panel in July approved the proposal to move Capitol busts of Forrest and two other military figures to the state museum.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee supports moving Forrest’s bust and has made six recent commission appointments.

Top GOP legislative leaders are asking the attorney general if the change requires a third panel’s approval.