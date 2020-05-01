Tennessee National Guard band perform ‘Rocky Top’ on video call

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee National Guard 129th Army Bluegrass Band shared a rousing virtual rendition of “Rocky Top” on Thursday in honor of frontline workers.
Take a listen!
The Tennessee National Guard says the song is dedicated to all the men and women serving on the frontlines against the coronavirus pandemic.
The 129th Army Band has performed for presidents, world fairs, and overseas in countries including Colombia and Turkey. They were one of two reserve bands called to active duty in support of Operation Desert Storm.
The 129th Army Band is headquartered at Houston Barracks in Nashville.
