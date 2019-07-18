Tennessee National Guard return home after 11-month deployment

Over a 100 National Guard soldiers from Tullahoma’s 1-230th assault helicopter battalion are back home Thursday morning.

They returned from an 11-month deployment in Kosovo.

The soldiers comprised the bulk of Task Force Smokey, The aviation component to Multi-National Gattle Group East which is led by the Hawaii National Guard’s 29th infantry brigade combat team.

MNGBE is a part of Kosovo Force 25, A NATO-led mission with more than 3000 troops from 28 countries who maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for everyone in Kosovo.

Stationed at Camp Bondsteel, the Tennessee soldiers provided air movement, air assault, and medical evacuation assets to the brigade.