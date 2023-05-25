NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee National Guard troops are being sent to the U.S. Southern border to help with the ongoing crisis.

Governor Bill Lee authorized the deployment of 100 National Guard troops in support of “Operation Lone Star.”

The joint mission with Texas Governor Greg Abbott aims to secure the border with Mexico.

“America continues to face an unprecedented border crisis that threatens our nation’s security and the safety of Tennesseans,” said Gov. Lee. “The federal government owes Americans a plan to secure our country, and in the meantime, states continue to answer this important call to service. I am again authorizing the Tennessee National Guard to help secure the Southern border, and I commend these troops for providing critical support.”

The Tennessee National Guard members will deploy at the end of May to provide critical support along the U.S. Southern border, including:

Patrolling and providing additional security presence along the border

Assisting road and route clearance, barrier placement and debris removal

Staffing outpost operations

The Tennessee National Guard has previously supported border security efforts. In December 2021, Gov. Lee authorized 50 additional troops to respond to the surge in illegal crossings and drug-related activity along the U.S. Southern border.