Tennessee officials working to curb misleading ads for unlicensed daycares

Officials in Tennessee are working together to protect parents from misleading advertising by unlicensed daycare operations.

The Tennessee Dept of Human Services, Department of Consumer Affairs, and Attorney General Herbert H. Slattery III have been conducting an industry-wide investigation of online childcare advertisements. These efforts include a letter from AG Slatery to Care.com, Inc. to bring misleading childcare ads to Care.com’s attention and seek their help in addressing this problem.

In recent years many unlicensed daycare providers have increasingly used websites like Care.com to advertise their services. In some cases, providers falsely claim to be state licensed, including the unlicensed Knoxville daycare that was shuttered last year after two twins drowned in a pool.

These websites leave it up to parents to research whether a particular advertisement is from a licensed child care agency.

Tennessee is encouraging Care.com to work with the Attorney General’s Office and TDHS to take a proactive approach to stopping unlicensed childcare ads.

“We have reached out to Care.com, Inc., to seek their help addressing the growing problem of child injuries and fatalities at child care facilities that falsely claim to be state licensed,” said Herbert H. Slatery III. “Care.com has responded with a willingness to work with us to confront this issue.”

Tennessee child care providers who provide care for more than 4 unrelated children at a time for 3 or more hours a day must obtain a license from TDHS to do so. This licensing process includes extensive background checks, educational requirements, and unannounced visits. Tennessee has more than 4,000 child care agencies that are regulated through either the Department of Human Services or the Department of Education.

Parents are encouraged to log on to our website here https://www.tn.gov/humanservices/for-families/child-care-services/find-child-care.html to find a licensed child care agency close to them. Find tips for selecting a child care program and learn more about the Tennessee Department of Human Services at www.tn.gov/humanservices.