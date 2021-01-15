Tennessee OKs Medicaid block grant; fate unclear under Biden

Members of the Tennessee House of Representatives conduct business on the first day of the legislative session Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee lawmakers gathered to start their annual session Tuesday in Nashville amid a pandemic and an FBI probe that drew searches of multiple legislative offices by federal agents last week. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Legislature has approved a contentious plan for a drastic overhaul of the state’s Medicaid program.

On Friday, the House followed the Senate’s vote a day before in hopes of making it difficult for the incoming President-elect Joe Biden’s administration to overturn the deal.

The plan would make Tennessee the first state to receive funding in a lump sum for its Medicaid program through a block grant.

Tennessee received approval under President Donald Trump’s administration last week. Biden has opposed block-grant efforts and can rescind the change.

This week’s votes are required under the 2019 law passed by the General Assembly.