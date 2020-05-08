Breaking News
Coronavirus: Athens nursing home says 8 residents have died; 3 remain hospitalized
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Tennessee providing coronavirus patient info to first responders

Tennessee

by: KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The names and addresses of Tennesseans who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being provided to first responders, law enforcement and paramedics under a state agreement deemed necessary to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The agreement was finalized on April 3 between Tennessee’s Department of Health and the state’s Emergency Communications Board, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

“Health is disclosing to TECB a list of names and addresses of individuals documented as having tested positive, or received treatment, for COVID-19,” the agreement states. “Health intends to update this list daily; after 30 days on the list, an individual’s name and address will roll off of this list.

“Health may cease disclosure of the list upon the termination of the statewide state of emergency for COVID-19,” the document continues.

The agreement — known as a memorandum of understanding — was not publicized when it was signed, but instead distributed to local leaders across the state. Tennessee Lookout first reported on the agreement Friday.

The Associated Press has also obtained a copy of the agreement, as well as an email from Gov. Bill Lee’s office alerting city mayors of the news.

“We know that first responder access to information regarding COVID-19 cases is of utmost concern,” wrote Brandon Gibson, Lee’s senior advisor, on April 3.

“Once the MOUs are executed, the Department of Health and ECB expect the information flow to begin fairly quickly,” she continued. “We ask for your patience as the process begins and please know that the health and safety of all Tennesseans is our primary goal.”

The email was sent just hours before a deadly tornado ripped through southeast Tennessee, which killed four people, injured dozens and destroyed more than 100 buildings on Easter Sunday.

The tornado forced emergency staffers to respond to a natural disaster in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee told reporters Friday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provided guidance allowing states to enter into such MOUs.

“We know that first responders are required to, and law enforcement required to, come in contact with these people as part of their job, and that’s why Health and Human Services gave that guidance to states, and that’s why we’re implementing that,” the Republican said.

___

Associated Press writer Jonathan Mattise in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

___

Kimberlee Kruesi can be reached at https://twitter.com/kkruesi

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak"

Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant"

New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee"

Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area"

What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers"

Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow"

Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade"

Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage"

Nashville doctor: This is the new normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville doctor: This is the new normal"

Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic"

Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic"

Protective barriers placed in CAC buses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protective barriers placed in CAC buses"

State to distribute 5 million cloth masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "State to distribute 5 million cloth masks"

COVID-19's toll on mental health

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19's toll on mental health"

Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19"

Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state"

Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville"

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter