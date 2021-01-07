Tennessee senators Blackburn, Hagerty issue joint statement condemning US Capitol riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R—Tenn.) and Bill Hagerty (R—Tenn.) issued a joint statement Thursday night.

“Yesterday was a shocking day of lawlessness. We watched in horror as rioters breached the security of both Houses of Congress and inflicted significant property damage upon those historical halls.

“Our Republic will rise above the chaos that ensued yesterday in the Capitol. These violent assaults on our democratic processes threaten to unwind the fabric of this country. As Americans, we must unite in our commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law.

“We are grateful for the heroic law enforcement officials who helped restore peace, allowing us to complete our work. Last night we reconvened with our Senate colleagues to fulfill our constitutional duty to certify the 2020 election results and prepare for a peaceful transition of power. On January 20th, we will prove to the world that America is still the shining city on the hill.”