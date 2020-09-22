Tennessee sends 911 dispatchers to Alabama for storm support

Cars and a motorcycle are underwater as water floods a street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Tropical Storm Beta moves inland, Tennessee is sending another 911 Emergency Response Team to Alabama to help answer emergency calls and dispatch resources in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

A total of nine members make up the Tele-communicator Emergency Task Force.

They’re coming from Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jefferson County 911, Hamilton County 911, Loudon County 911, Dickson County 911, and Metro Nashville 911.

The task force will be down there for nine days, providing critical telecommunications support.

