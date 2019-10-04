Tennessee soldier killed in Louisiana helicopter accident memorialized

Tennessee Soldier Killed in Aviation Accident Is Memorialized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – U.S. Army Major Trevor Joseph of Collierville was recoginzed on Friday for his service and sacrifice by Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Courtney Rogers.

The Army major died in a helicopter accident in Louisiana last month.

Joseph’s UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed while attempting to recover a soldier on the Fort Polk training ranges on Sept. 26.

The accident is still under investigation.

The aviation accident injured three other soldiers. Joseph was the commander of the Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment, known as “Cajun Dustoff,” at the time of the accident. He was 33-years-old.

“Trevor’s service embodies the Volunteer spirit and his leadership as the commander of the most active medical evacuation company in the U.S. Army is to be commended,” Gov. Lee said. “The state of Tennessee mourns the sudden loss of this dedicated soldier and extends our deepest condolences to Trevor’s wife, his family and his friends.”

Joseph commissioned in 2008 as a medical services officer and began his service as a pilot. He deployed twice to Afghanistan in 2010 and 2017. He was stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Rucker, Alabama; and Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“All Tennesseans are encouraged to respectfully pause to remember the legacy of service and sacrifice left behind by this exceptional officer,” Rogers said. “Major Joseph’s spouse, his family and his friends will remain in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Joseph’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with Valor, two Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Parachutist Badge and the Senior Service Medal.

He is survived by his wife, Erin Joseph.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Germantown. Friends and family will meet on Monday, Oct. 7, for a service. Interment at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.