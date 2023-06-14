KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new exhibit is opening at the Tennessee State Museum focusing on the history and impact of Rosenwald Schools in Tennessee.

The exhibit, “Building a Bright Future: Black Communities and Rosenwald Schools in Tennessee,” will open on June 16, 2023, until February 24, 2024. It was created in collaboration with Fisk University’s John Hope and Aurelia E. Franklin Library.

The exhibit will showcase the work of alumni, descendants and organizations to preserve the legacies of Rosenwald Schools across the state.

The schools resulted from a partnership between Sears, Roebuck and co-president Julius Rosenwald, Tuskegee Institute President Booker T. Washington and Black communities throughout the south. In total, nearly 5,000 schools were built between 1912-1937 for Black children across 15 southern states. In Tennessee, 354 were built.

According to a release from the state, the school drove improvements for Black education and “helped educate the generation who became leaders of the Civil Rights movement.”

To create the exhibit, teams from the library and museum traveled across the state to connect with Rosenwald School communities. They met with alumni and their descendants to learn their stories and experiences.

“We knew in order for such an exhibit to be successful, we would need to start by reaching out to and familiarizing ourselves with the previous work done by organizations who had already been preserving and telling the histories of these schools,” said Matthew Gailani, lead curator of the exhibition.

The 4,000-square-foot exhibit is a culmination of the visits. It will lead visitors through the development of Rosenwald Schools by tracing the history of education for Black Tennesseans starting with the Reconstruction period. It looks at early partnerships between churches, schools and agencies like the Freedmen’s Bureau and the work of communities to improve education opportunities. Overall, the goal is to highlight 16 of the more than 350 Rosenwald communities in Tennessee.

The following schools and communities are included in the exhibit:

Dunbar Rosenwald School, Loudon County, East Tennessee

Lincoln School, Bledsoe County, East Tennessee

Tanner School, Cocke County, East Tennessee

Hohenwald Rosenwald School, Lewis County, Middle Tennessee

Multiple Schools, Maury County, Middle Tennessee

Multiple Schools, Sumner County, Middle Tennessee

Polk-Clark School, Gibson County, West Tennessee

Smyrna Rosenwald School, Rutherford County, Middle Tennessee

Townsend School, Franklin County, Middle Tennessee

Trenton Rosenwald School, Gibson County, West Tennessee

Ward School, Trousdale County, Middle Tennessee

Wareld School, Montgomery County, Middle Tennessee

Wilson County Training School, Wilson County, Middle Tennessee

Manassas High School, Shelby County, West Tennessee

West Bemis Rosenwald School, Madison County, West Tennessee

Webb School, Carroll County, West Tennessee

“It truly has been a privilege to work on this exhibit over the past year,” said Gailani. “In particular, the generosity of alumni and community leaders in sharing their histories and memories has been a very humbling experience. We hope that this exhibit will help act as a platform for communities across the state to tell their stories and highlight the importance of Rosenwald Schools not only in Tennessee’s past but to its present and future as well.”

This is the second Tennessee State Museum show centered on Rosenwald Schools. The first was the traveling photography exhibit by Andrew Feiler, “A Better Life for Their Children: Julius Rosenwald, Booker T. Washington, and the 4,978 Schools that Changed America,” which closed in May.