Tennessee State Parks host Thanksgiving buffets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee State Parks system is offering families a unique way to spend Thanksgiving this year.
Six parks across the state are hosting a traditional Thanksgiving buffet, which will feature traditional roasted turkey and dressings as well as homestyle sides and desserts.
The buffets open Thanksgiving morning at 11. Prices start at $7.95. Check each park for actual pricing info, as prices do vary.
In East Tennessee, two parks are participating:
- Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville
Homestead Harvest Restaurant
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
Crossville, Tennessee 38555
- David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
David Crockett State Park
1400 West Gaines
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
There are also Ranger-led, family friendly post-Thanksgiving hikes offered on Friday at the state parks for those needing to work off the calories consumed.
Participants will need to pre-register at their intended state park’s website.
The David Crockett State Park is offering a Second Thanksgiving buffet on Saturday, Nov. 30.
MORE ONLINE | To view the full list of state parks offering Thanksgiving buffets, start times and prices, click here.