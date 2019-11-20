Tennessee State Parks host Thanksgiving buffets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee State Parks system is offering families a unique way to spend Thanksgiving this year.

Six parks across the state are hosting a traditional Thanksgiving buffet, which will feature traditional roasted turkey and dressings as well as homestyle sides and desserts.

The buffets open Thanksgiving morning at 11. Prices start at $7.95. Check each park for actual pricing info, as prices do vary.

In East Tennessee, two parks are participating:

Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

Crossville, Tennessee 38555

David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

David Crockett State Park

1400 West Gaines

Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

There are also Ranger-led, family friendly post-Thanksgiving hikes offered on Friday at the state parks for those needing to work off the calories consumed.

Participants will need to pre-register at their intended state park’s website.

The David Crockett State Park is offering a Second Thanksgiving buffet on Saturday, Nov. 30.

MORE ONLINE | To view the full list of state parks offering Thanksgiving buffets, start times and prices, click here.