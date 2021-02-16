Tennessee State Parks partnership brings gear rental to your doorstep

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Getting outdoors just got easier.

A new partnership between the Tennessee State Parks and Arrive Outdoors is making outdoor play more affordable through a gear-rental program, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting state parks.

“Rather than purchasing all the gear needed, visitors can simply rent it and return it,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “If you love the experience, you can decide if you want to invest in your own gear. The partnership with Arrive Outdoors opens up many outdoor activities to people who could not afford the needed equipment or simply did not want to make the investment for a single outing.”

When a park visitor rents gear from Arrive Outdoors by linking from Tennessee State Parks’ gear rental webpage, a portion of the revenue goes to support Tennessee State Parks.

Camping sets that include a tent, sleeping pad, cooler, camp stoves, and more, rent for as little as $60 per day. Other items for rent include cots, hammocks, packs, camp stoves, apparel, footwear, trekking poles, binoculars, and bear safety gear. A two-person tent rents for a minimum of $12 per day.

Arrive Outdoors supports individual, group and large group rentals. The gear is shipped directly to the renter’s destination for free when the order is more than $49.

Arrive Outdoors ships gear via FedEx to any viable address and FedEx locations, participating Walgreens, hotels and vacation rentals. The company does not ship directly to state parks. To return equipment, renters will simply use the packaging the gear arrives in, adhere the free return label and tape provided, and drop off at any FedEx or Walgreens location.

For more information about Arrive Outdoors including COVID-19 safety protocols, visit this link.