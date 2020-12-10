Tennessee State Secretary publishes book of historic capitol photos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee State Library and Secretary of State Tre Hargett have partnered to publish a book featuring historical photos of the state capitol.

The author, Dr. Wayne Moore, former Assistant State Archivist, uses contemporary and historical photographs, maps, architectural schematics and more to tell the history of the Tennessee’s capitol building. Many of the photos and documents featured in the book came from the Library and Archives’ collection.

“Our office was proud to publish this book that tells the story of Tennessee’s grandest and most iconic state building, the seat of our state government,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

The book also features original drawings of Civil War-era Nashville and the Capitol from a recently conserved scrapbook compiled by former State Librarian and Archivist Mary Daniel Moore.

“Tennessee is fortunate to have one of the most awe-inspiringly beautiful and historic state capitols,” said State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherrill. “This book gives readers a better understanding of the history and architectural genius behind this true Tennessee treasure.”

Purchase your copy of Tennessee State Capitol: A Tennessee Treasure for $29.50 plus tax and shipping at sos.tn.gov/tncapitolbook. For more information about the Tennessee State Library and Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.