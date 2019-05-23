Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network launches app

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network has launched an app for both Apple and Android users that allows people to learn about warning signs and local resources and more.

The app lets people request a suicide prevention training, take a depression screening and provides many more resources for users. To download the app, search for TSPN in the Apple or Google Play stores.

Three Tennesseans take their own lives each day, according to TSPN, making it the ninth leading cause of death in the state.

If you or a loved one are having thoughts of suicide, please reach out to one of the many crisis resources including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK (8255)), Crisis Text Line (text ‘TN’ to 741741), or the State Crisis line (1-855-CRISIS-1).