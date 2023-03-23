NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is in the spotlight as he’s testifying in front of Congress. According to ABC News, he is trying to convince them not to ban the popular app, saying it’s not a threat to United States’ security.

The potential ban has left many Middle Tennessee creators worried that they may soon be out of business. Some Nashville creators have hundreds of thousands of followers and said they understand the government’s concerns, but believe TikTok is doing nothing more than what other big tech companies have done for years.

“I hope TikTok doesn’t go anywhere because it really is a great platform,” TikTok Creator Ashley Houston said.

Houston has more than 200,000 follows and gained them through mental health, lifestyle, and other topics she covers.

U.S. lawmakers are worried that the app could send their user data to the Chinese government, and then use it to spread misinformation.

“I do think that this is important. However, I am not personally concerned with it,” Houston said. “If I was a government official and had anything worth to hack, then maybe that would be an issue.”

TikTok is an open book of topics and more than just a dancing app. According to ABC News, banning TikTok has risks of limiting free speech, which some creators use through their profile.

“I fight for the farmers and ranchers around this country that are going out of business,” TikTok Creator Stephanie Nash said. “If TikTok were to go down, it would be detrimental for information people rely on.”

Metro Nashville is home to many creators that have developed a strong follower base. Wardrobe stylist Jemima Ledbetter has developed a bond with her followers and created her own brand. She encourages creators to diversify their content platforms and not just rely on TikTok.

“If TikTok goes down, there is going to be another platform that pops up. So I mean it is scary, but we are financially responsible,” Ledbetter said. “It’s always a big fear whenever you are a freelance person, but it is a cool job.”