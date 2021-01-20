Tennessee to draw $458M federal aid for housing rent relief

FILE – In this April 23, 2018, file photo a for rent sign denotes the availability of another existing home in Jackson, Miss. Millennials are delaying homeownership and staying in leased housing longer than previous generations, studies show. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee housing officials say the state will receive about $458 million in federal COVID-19 money for rent relief.

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency says it is setting up a web portal and call center and preparing staff to review and process thousands of payments to landlords and utility providers.

The agency says it anticipates that it will take at least eight weeks to be able to give out the money. Additional federal guidance is expected later this month.

Those interested can sign up on the Tennessee Housing Development Agency website for notification when the application portal opens. Click here for more.

The agency says Knox County, Nashville, Memphis and Shelby County are running their own programs so their applications will go through local entities, not the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.