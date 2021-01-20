Tennessee to draw $458M federal aid for housing rent relief

Tennessee

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 23, 2018, file photo a for rent sign denotes the availability of another existing home in Jackson, Miss. Millennials are delaying homeownership and staying in leased housing longer than previous generations, studies show. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee housing officials say the state will receive about $458 million in federal COVID-19 money for rent relief.

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency says it is setting up a web portal and call center and preparing staff to review and process thousands of payments to landlords and utility providers.

The agency says it anticipates that it will take at least eight weeks to be able to give out the money. Additional federal guidance is expected later this month.

Those interested can sign up on the Tennessee Housing Development Agency website for notification when the application portal opens. Click here for more.

The agency says Knox County, Nashville, Memphis and Shelby County are running their own programs so their applications will go through local entities, not the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter