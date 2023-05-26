KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be even more vigilant as more motorists are expected to be on the road for the long weekend.

AAA predicts that 42.3 million Americans will be traveling 50 miles or more over Memorial Day weekend, making it the third busiest Memorial Day Weekend since 2000.

“In Knoxville, we are looking for the big four,” Trooper Clint McKissack, with the Tennessee Highway Patol said. “We, of course, are looking for distracted drivers as people are travel through. We want people to give their full attention to the road. We are looking for impair drivers, always. We are looking for people not wearing their seatbelts and, of course, speeding and reckless driving.”

Troopers coordinate their patrols where they believe they can stop more impaired drivers.

“We use our Titan Integrated System to try and pinpoint these areas where we are seeing crash that were result of or had impaired driving involved with it.”

THP typically sees an increase in impaired driving over the holiday weekend, McKissack said. “If people choose to drink the message we try to get is use a rideshare such as Lyft, Uber, call for a friend, but we do see an uptick in impaired driving during the weekends of holidays,” he said.