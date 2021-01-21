Tennessee unemployment claims continue to rise during first half of January

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee has reported over 40,000 new unemployment claims in the first two weeks of January, surpassing the number reported for the entire month of November.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce said 18,237 new jobless claims were made in the week ending in January 16. For the week prior, the department reported 21,954.
Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, the department has now reported 1,002,908 claims made in Tennessee.
Total continued claims statewide are 49,270, an decrease of 9,675 from last week. In Knox County, data shows 909 new claims were filed, with 2,600 claims continuing.
Tennessee has distributed over $66 million in unemployment payments since the beginning of the pandemic, with over $59 million coming from federal funding.
Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10
|10,145
|90,507
|41
|October 17
|9,873
|77,740
|42
|October 24
|7,770
|70,982
|43
|October 31
|6,992
|64,188
|44
|November 7
|7,221
|58,298
|45
|November 14
|6,182
|53,976
|46
|November 21
|6,873
|51,624
|47
|November 28
|5,789
|46,665
|48
|December 5
|6,886
|46,404
|49
|December 12
|7,464
|44,215
|50
|December 19
|7,411
|43,482
|51
|December 26
|10,198
|45,226
|52
|January 2
|16,554
|51,816
|01
|January 9
|21,954
|58,945
|02
|January 16
|18,237
|49,270
|New Claims Since March 15
|1,021,145