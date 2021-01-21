Tennessee unemployment claims continue to rise during first half of January

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee has reported over 40,000 new unemployment claims in the first two weeks of January, surpassing the number reported for the entire month of November.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce said 18,237 new jobless claims were made in the week ending in January 16. For the week prior, the department reported 21,954.

Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, the department has now reported 1,002,908 claims made in Tennessee.

Total continued claims statewide are 49,270, an decrease of 9,675 from last week. In Knox County, data shows 909 new claims were filed, with 2,600 claims continuing.

Tennessee has distributed over $66 million in unemployment payments since the beginning of the pandemic, with over $59 million coming from federal funding.

Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
44November 77,22158,298
45November 146,18253,976
46November 216,87351,624
47November 285,78946,665
48December 56,88646,404
49December 127,46444,215
50December 197,41143,482
51December 2610,19845,226
52January 216,55451,816
01January 921,954 58,945 
02January 1618,23749,270
New Claims Since March 151,021,145 

